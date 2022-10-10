 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rogers, Mingo named SEC Offensive Players of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Will Rogers, Jonathan Mingo

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (left), Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. Sources: HailState.com, OleMissSports.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) named Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo Co-Offensive Players of the Week following their teams’ respective wins over Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Rogers threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns in MSU's win against Arkansas.

Mingo caught nine passes for 247 years and had two touchdowns in the Rebels' road victory at Vanderbilt.

Other Players of the Week

  • Defensive - Jaydon Hill, CB, Florida
  • Special Teams - Chase McGrath, PK, Tennessee
  • Freshman - Branson Robinson, RB, Georgia
  • Offensive Lineman - Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, South Carolina
  • Defensive Lineman - Byron Young, DE, Tennessee

Open this link to view the SEC's announcement.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you