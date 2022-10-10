Rogers, Mingo named SEC Offensive Players of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) named Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo Co-Offensive Players of the Week following their teams’ respective wins over Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
Rogers threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns in MSU's win against Arkansas.
Mingo caught nine passes for 247 years and had two touchdowns in the Rebels' road victory at Vanderbilt.
Other Players of the Week
- Defensive - Jaydon Hill, CB, Florida
- Special Teams - Chase McGrath, PK, Tennessee
- Freshman - Branson Robinson, RB, Georgia
- Offensive Lineman - Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, South Carolina
- Defensive Lineman - Byron Young, DE, Tennessee