Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton,
Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond,
Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy
fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of
west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to
fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps
across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may
result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

Roger Wicker Confirmed as top republican on Senate Armed Services Committee

Sen. Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker. Photo Date: Jan. 10, 2023.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVA) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was recently confirmed as the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Wicker, R-Miss., today released the following statement after Republican senators selected him as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services:

“I appreciate my colleagues for their support in electing me Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. In my new role, I will follow in the footsteps of my friend Sen. Jim Inhofe, who was a relentless champion of peace through strength while he led the Committee,” Wicker said. “Mississippi and its thousands of veterans, civilian personnel, and active duty troops have a vital role to play in ensuring our country remains the strongest in the world. I look forward to representing our great state in this position of national significance.”

Reporter/Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

