Rock and Roll Rally in Tupelo helps kids in need

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- A local motorcycle club hosted a bike rally and concert to benefit Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Tupelo.
Members of the Mississippi chapter Hades Hounds biker club and their families joined with local vendors in Fairpark on Saturday to have a great time and hold a toy drive for the children's hospital.
Chapter secretary Joshua Royce says this is one of the many events the club holds to help kids in need.
"We just try to support our community in the best way possible," says Royce. "We figured a motorcycle rally with music and good food from local bands and local vendors was a real good way to end the year.
Hades Hounds is law enforcement motorcycle club for military, fire fighters, police, and blue-collar workers that emphasizes family and fundraising