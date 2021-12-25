Robber held up West Point convenience store Christmas morning

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in West Point are trying to find the robber who held up a convenience store on the south side of the city Christmas morning.
Officers said the person walked into the FastBreak Marathon store on Highway 45 Alternate around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, grabbed a Faygo soft drink, went to the counter and provided money to pay for it.
The robber then pulled a gun and reached over the counter to grab money out of the cash register.
He then left the store and walked toward Church Hill Road.
Police want you to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151 or use the P3 app if you recognize the person captured by a store surveillance camera during the robbery.