Road sign unveiled in honor of Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Pickle

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday was an emotional day for the family and friends of a former Monroe County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty two years ago.
Hamilton Road is now called Deputy Dylan Pickle Memorial Drive.
Pickle was struck and killed by a car while working a safety checkpoint on July 26, 2020. Another deputy, Zack Wilbanks, was also hit but survived.
Sheriff Kevin Crook unveiled the sign at a special ceremony at noon near the location where the accident happened. The dedication was held at 12:01 p.m. because Pickle was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. two years ago.
“No words really to say," the sheriff said. "You just come out here to be healed, to be around everybody, to love on everybody — knowing the pain that everybody went through with this and that the family still goes through.”
“I hope that every time that anybody goes down this road, they see it and they never forget him,” Pickle's mother Debi Pearson said. “Until the day I die, until I take my last breath, I will see to it that they never forget him.”
Pearson said she hates the stretch of road, but that her son was just out there doing the job he loved so much. She is grateful to have a road named after her son and to honor his memory.