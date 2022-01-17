Riley, Baulch to face off in second mayoral race in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Citizens of Nettleton will vote in the second mayoral race after nine months.
The new election follows a court order tossing the results of the April 6th municipal primary election.
Riley defeated Baulch in the race. A judge ruled that a new election be held due to a ballot box inspection.
"Basically it got down to one vote or so we just had to provide that," said Baulch. "We just knew we had enough to get another reelection."
"I wasn't pleased with it, but that's what the judge said do so we have to do what we're ruled to do," said Riley.
Mem Riley has served as mayor since September 2015. He said he has several projects he wants to finish for the city such as the waterlines, drainage issues and paving streets.
"I've done all the rules and regulations that I should and we have several things in motion here and I'd like to finish up my term," said Riley.
Baulch has some of the same plans for the city including waterlines, but he is trying to refurbish downtown buildings as well.
"Our water issue is probably the biggest thing," said Baulch. "I've been wanting to get Nettleton set up like Aberdeen with their historic society to incentivize the building owners to fix their buildings up, rent them out and get businesses back into town."
The polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.