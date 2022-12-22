Ridgeland man accused of buying vehicle with bogus check in Yalobusha County

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - One suspect faces charges in Yalobusha County after he allegedly used a fraudulent check to buy a vehicle in October.
According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, Elisha Lindsey and another individual used a bogus $38,000 check to buy a Jeep in Water Valley on Oct. 11.
Yalobusha County investigators charged Lindsey with uttering forgery.
Authorities suspect he may be part of a multi-state ring of fraudsters. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said several law enforcement agencies in at least two other states are conducting similar investigations.
The second individual has yet to be charged in Yalobusha County. The sheriff said more arrests are possible.