Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into
Friday night.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, St. Francis and Lee AR Counties. In
Mississippi, Tunica and Tate Counties.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
today to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air
quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in
hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be
possible. Travel is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Ridgeland man accused of buying vehicle with bogus check in Yalobusha County

  Updated
  • 0
Elisha Lindsey

Elisha Lindsey

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - One suspect faces charges in Yalobusha County after he allegedly used a fraudulent check to buy a vehicle in October.

According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, Elisha Lindsey and another individual used a bogus $38,000 check to buy a Jeep in Water Valley on Oct. 11.

Yalobusha County investigators charged Lindsey with uttering forgery.

Authorities suspect he may be part of a multi-state ring of fraudsters. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said several law enforcement agencies in at least two other states are conducting similar investigations.

The second individual has yet to be charged in Yalobusha County. The sheriff said more arrests are possible.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

