Ribbon-cutting opens new basketball courts in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) A pair of brand-new basketball courts are now open at General Young Park.
Mayor Charles Scott attended the ribbon cutting Saturday, July 23, 2022, and said that following through on promises, like new and improved amenities, is an important thing for the children of Aberdeen.
"What it says is just like this young man right here. Now this young man's gonna have a great place to go play. Now this young man knows that when grown-ups are talking about going and doing things, they actually go and do it," Mayor Scott said. "And the most important thing we can do as adults is when we talk, we know it's gonna happen...because they have seen it happen. And with that respect, that gives our young people something to look forward to."
Multiple organizations came together to support the project and raised $10,000 in funds.
The courts are similar to some that can be found at Gumtree Park in Tupelo.
Following the ribbon-cutting, those in attendance sang along with a gospel choir and band at Praise in the Park 2022.
Mayor Scott said the event was just one example of how Aberdeen citizens have leaned on one another through recent hard times.
"Our community has decided that we want to be nice to each other. That we want to greet each other. That we want to say we appreciate each other," Scott said.