Ribbon cutting for new exhibit in Elvis Presley Birthplace held Wednesday

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo's annual celebration of the king of rock and roll kicks off tonight. There is a big crowd expected for the 25th anniversary of the Elvis festival and this one museum had a ceremony for a new addition this morning.
Officials cut the ribbon on the new "Elvis Presley Youth Center Exhibit" at the Elvis Presley Birthplace Museum.
This new exhibit is a recap of Elvis Presley's career through 1955-1958.
The executive director was truly happy about the new exhibit and can't for the visitors to see and enjoy it.
Now remember this is the Elvis Presley festival and there is plenty to do.
