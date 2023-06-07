 Skip to main content
Ribbon cutting for new exhibit in Elvis Presley Birthplace held Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Elvis Presley Youth Center Exhibit Ribbon Cutting

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Tupelo's annual celebration of the king of rock and roll kicks off tonight. There is a big crowd expected for the 25th anniversary of the Elvis festival and this one museum had a ceremony for a new addition this morning.

Officials cut the ribbon on the new "Elvis Presley Youth Center Exhibit" at the Elvis Presley Birthplace Museum.

This new exhibit is a recap of Elvis Presley's career through 1955-1958. 

The executive director was truly happy about the new exhibit and can't for the visitors to see and enjoy it. 

Now remember this is the Elvis Presley festival and there is plenty to do.

Click the link below if you want the full schedule of what's happening.

https://www.tupeloelvisfestival.com/

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

