REWARD RAISED FOR MISSING CORINTH MAN

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Wade Davis has not been seen for nearly a month.
His family desperately wants to find him.
Davis was last seen on June 22. He disappeared while walking his dog on County Road 343 in the Jacinto community of Alcorn County.
The family has raised the reward for Davis’ discovery to $10,000.
“We decided to raise the reward up,” his daughter Sharon Davis said. “If you can locate him — because somebody has got to have seen something —and the $10,000 we thought might encourage them to come forward.”