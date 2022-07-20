 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 today and Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

REWARD RAISED FOR MISSING CORINTH MAN

  • 0
Wade Davis

Wade Davis ground search. Date: 7/20/22

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Wade Davis has not been seen for nearly a month.

His family desperately wants to find him.

Davis was last seen on June 22. He disappeared while walking his dog on County Road 343 in the Jacinto community of Alcorn County.

The family has raised the reward for Davis’ discovery to $10,000.

“We decided to raise the reward up,” his daughter Sharon Davis said. “If you can locate him — because somebody has got to have seen something —and the $10,000 we thought might encourage them to come forward.”

