Reward offered for information leading to discovery of missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The vehicle of a missing Ole Miss student has been found.

The Oxford and Ole Miss police departments shared the news Monday afternoon, July 11.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee’s car was found Monday at a local towing company.

Investigators determined the car had been removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon, July 8.

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on Friday morning.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone who has information that leads to Lee's discovery.