Return of MSU football is good for hotel business in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The return of college football is good for the hotel business in Starkville.
Mississippi State opens the season on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana.
Karen Payton, who manages the front desk at the Hilton Garden Inn, has been busy leading up to the first MSU game. She’s even booking rooms for games later this season.
“Football season is actually something we do look forward to,” Operations Manager Joy Hunt said. “We prepare all summer to come into the beginning of September and to start football. Because you can't go into the week not knowing a plan, not having a game plan, not knowing where you're going. So that is something that you're gonna start doing ahead of time and we have a great team here.”
Hotels in Starkville will be busy this season because MSU has eight home games.