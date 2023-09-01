 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
county, Lee.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Verona, Shannon, Plantersville, Old Union, Flowerdale
and Bissell.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Return of MSU football is good for hotel business in Starkville

  • Updated
  • 0
Hilton Garden Inn in Starkville, MS

Bulldog statue outside the Hilton Garden Inn in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: Sept. 1, 2023.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The return of college football is good for the hotel business in Starkville.

Mississippi State opens the season on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana.

Karen Payton, who manages the front desk at the Hilton Garden Inn, has been busy leading up to the first MSU game. She’s even booking rooms for games later this season.

“Football season is actually something we do look forward to,” Operations Manager Joy Hunt said. “We prepare all summer to come into the beginning of September and to start football. Because you can't go into the week not knowing a plan, not having a game plan, not knowing where you're going. So that is something that you're gonna start doing ahead of time and we have a great team here.”

Hotels in Starkville will be busy this season because MSU has eight home games.

