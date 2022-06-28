Restaurants try to stay afloat during inflation

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Restaurants are struggling to keep open signs in the windows and plates on tables as inflation continues to affect businesses.
Selina's Bar and Grill has been open since February in Houston.
Owner Selina Chandler said being the new business on the block is challenging.
"We've had our slow days," she said. "Some days are booming and with work slowing down, that has affected us a lot; but I'm assuming it's like that everywhere."
She said some items are hard to get at a fair price.
With meat prices high, she said they can go down to a cheaper brand or try to find a good sale.
Patrick Fontaine, the executive director of the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association, said that inflation may be a concern for restaurants for the remainder of the year.
He said in the first four months of this year, food costs have gone up 26.1% for restaurants.
"Under normal conditions, restaurant owners will increase their meal prices to compensate for the increase of prime cost," he said. "However, the consuming public is facing the same inflationary pressures."
Fontaine added that in the first four months of this year, labor costs went up 12.5%.