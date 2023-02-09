Restaurants prep for Super Bowl and Valentine's Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local restaurants are preparing for two of the busiest days of the year: Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day.
"The tables fill up fast,” Forklift owner and chef Cooper Miller said. “We've been booked for weeks. We're booked out for Saturday and for Tuesday night."
Valentine's Day is considered the second busiest day of the year for restaurants, just behind Mother's Day.
Now that the NFL regular season is one week longer, that means the Super Bowl will fall on the same week from now on.
"The Super Bowl is always real huge in the bars,” Amsterdam Grill server Ben Frazier said. “And at any restaurant, every TV is going to be focused on the Super Bowl."
Many restaurants plan on being fully staffed for these big events, meaning employees have to make other plans for their Valentine.
"I usually work on Valentine's Day, so I don't really get to celebrate it as much,” Frazier said. “I usually celebrate it the day before or the day after, so it's usually game time for me."
That doesn't mean you should feel guilty about wanting to take your date to wine and dine this week.
Miller said it's a surprisingly manageable workday.
"It's not big groups, a big massive party coming in at one time,” he said. “It's smaller tables, so it's not too bad to manage. We usually do a couple of specials, kind of do some different things that night to make it a little bit more hectic."