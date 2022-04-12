Residents upset about upcoming closing of Aberdeen Piggy Wiggly

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Piggly Wiggly in Aberdeen will soon be closing and shoppers are not happy about. It is one of only two grocery stores in the area.
It can be tough to get access to fresh food choices — including fruits and vegetables in the small town.
"It is so convenient for me to come here to purchase my needs, and it's going to be a terrible loss for the City of Aberdeen," said shopper Angie Irvin.
The Food Giant will be the only remaining grocery store. Some customers said they won't have a way to get there.
"We're going to have to go all the way across town or to Amory to get food. I live right over here and have no transportation," said shopper Janice Thompson-Sanders. "Why are we closing?"
Carolyn Young has worked at the Piggly Wiggly for more than 15 years and she will soon be out of a job.
"Gonna miss all my good customers and it's a really good place to work."
We reached out to store management and to Aberdeen City Hall about the closing.
The store wouldn't comment and city hall couldn't tell us why the Piggly Wiggly is shutting down.
We're told the store will likely lock its doors May 7.