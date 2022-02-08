Residents required to register dogs in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen requires its residents to register their dogs.
The goal is to keep the public safe.
Mayor Charles Scott said the dog registration ordinance was established in 1996.
Over the past few weeks, city leaders have tried to get the word out that there have been a lot of Pit Bull attacks.
"All animals can be vicious sometimes, but I think the significance of that particular animal — in a lot of cities and in a lot of areas — they do train those dogs to fight."
Scott said the animal control office picked up several dogs roaming the streets and brought them to the local shelter.
"You should not feel like the city or anyone is down on you because you love this particular animal,” the mayor said. “I think the most important thing that we can do is make sure everyone feels safe with the animals they come in contact with."
All dogs are required to be registered after six months of birth, and they must be vaccinated in order to be registered.
Registrations can be filled out at city hall.
Scott says the ordinance will remain in place for the time being.
Residents will get a chance to voice their opinions in an open hearing in the future.