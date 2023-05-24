Residents of Starkville say some cars are too loud

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — There are a lot of complaints at the Starkville City Hall; people are calling about loud cars on the streets at all times of the day and night.
The city made an ordinance to cut down on the noise, but since then not much has changed.
"When you're in an urban setting, it’s not appropriate, so we do have an ordinance that talks about loud noises. Some of the difficulty is catching them because you’ve got to have somebody who’s there and in a position of authority to do something about it at the time” said Mayor of Starkville Lynn Spruill.
She also added that there is a time and place for all of the noise and if caught Starkville PD will write citations