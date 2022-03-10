Residents Claim Thieves Are Siphoning Gas From Their Cars

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...All of the Mid-South. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Roads may become slick, especially bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&