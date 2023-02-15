Researcher looks into 1940 class of Carver High School

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - George Washington Carver School is one of the greatest monuments to Black achievement and learning in Tupelo and Lee County.
It served as the high school for Black students in Lee County until integration in the 1960s.
Linda Wright, a volunteer at the Oren Dunn City Museum in Tupelo, decided to research the class of 1940, the school’s first graduating class.
The idea literally fell into her hands when someone donated a copy of the school’s 1940 yearbook to the Oren Dunn City Museum last summer. She said it was the school’s first ever yearbook.
“Well, as a group, the class of 1940, these young people were just coming out of the Depression,” Wright said. “These were young people who were getting ready to, little did they know, go into World War II. These were young people who were two generations removed from slavery. They were young people whose school had burned in 1935. We had people who did not live in Tupelo who were borders [lived in bordering towns], their parents wanted them to come to the brand new George Washington Carver High School in Tupelo."
The graduating class was also responsible for giving the school’s its name.
Before it was called Carver, it was known as the Lee County Training School. It burned to the ground in 1935. It was rebuilt and needed a new name.
So the students wrote a letter to the famous Black scientist from Tuskegee, Alabama, Dr. George Washington Carver.
“They got permission from him to name the school in his honor,” Wright said. “And he wrote them back. We don't have the letter. I'm working with Tuskegee to hopefully, in the archives of his information, get my hands on at least the letter that he received."
Wright said the students were gifted and talented. One student wrote an article published in the Chicago Defender newspaper. The article was about the Tupelo tornado of 1936.
She said 15 members of the school’s band became band and orchestra directors. One student played on Broadway.
Carver is no longer a high school but an elementary school serving Kindergarten and first grade students.
Wright will showcase her research on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Oren Dunn City Museum.