Research: Americans keeping cars longer to save money

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More people are keeping their old vehicles rather than buy a new one because of current prices.
Mike Prust of Tom's Automotive Service in Tupelo said there are a few things you can do to keep your car up and on the road.
"Change your oil regularly, have your tire pressure checked regularly, just have your vehicle checked," he said.
Research shows that people have been keeping their cars longer in recent years because of the new car prices. In 2020, the average time for owning a vehicle went up to about 15 years.
"New cars aren't as available as they were and people are keeping their cars longer; and it's cheaper to maintain it than going and buying a new one."
What are more money-saving tips?
"Drive less, drive the speed limit, keep your air pressure in your tires correct," he said. "The lower your air pressure, the more resistance on the ground. Your car doesn't roll as easy, so your car has to work harder and burns more gas."