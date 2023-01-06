Republicans make Kevin McCarthy U.S. House speaker on 15th vote

WASHINGTON (AP/WTVA) — Republican Kevin McCarthy won the House speakership on a 15th ballot early Saturday after falling one vote short on the 14th vote as tensions boiled over in a chaotic scene on the House floor.
McCarthy seemed on the cusp of becoming House speaker as the chamber convened for a fourth historic day after he made extraordinary gains in a grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.
But in a late Friday night vote, the roll call again fell short.
The chamber had just voted to adjourn when Rep. Matt Gaetz, who prevented McCarthy from getting the speakership on the 14th vote, rushed up to nominee.
What was said prompted McCarthy to keep the representatives in the chamber and trigger another vote, which proved to be successful.