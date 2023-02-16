 Skip to main content
Report storm damage with MEMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - If you suffered storm damage on Thursday, Feb. 16, you are asked to fill out a damage report with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Open this link to file a report.

