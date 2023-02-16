JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - If you suffered storm damage on Thursday, Feb. 16, you are asked to fill out a damage report with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
Report storm damage with MEMA
- By: Zac Carlisle
Zac Carlisle
