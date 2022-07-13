Report: Phil Bryant accused of directing $1.1M payment to Brett Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - New court documents implicate former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, WAPT-TV reported.

He’s accused of directing $1.1 million to retired NFL star Brett Favre.

Nancy New alleges the former governor called for the payment and other spending as part of what Mississippi officials said is the largest public embezzlement case in state history, the TV station reported.

New and her son, Zach New, pleaded guilty earlier this year to several charges, including bribery and fraud linked to a state investigation involving more than $77 million in misspent welfare funds.

Favre is not facing criminal charges but was ordered to repay the welfare money he was paid for scheduled speeches for which he did not show up.

Bryant has denied the accusations.

Open this link to read WAPT's report.