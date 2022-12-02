 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: One dead, two wounded after shooting near Christmas parade in Leake County

  • Updated
  • 0
crime, police, sirens

Credit: MGN

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WTVA) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one person dead and two others hospitalized, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported.

Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man who had been shot dead on the side of the road.

The sheriff said a wounded woman was found inside a gunshot-riddled SUV nearby.

Another victim, a man, was found in a housing complex a mile and a half away suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The sheriff said the shootings all appear to be related and investigators are working to determine what happened.

Leake County is south of Kosciusko.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you