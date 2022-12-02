Report: One dead, two wounded after shooting near Christmas parade in Leake County

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WTVA) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one person dead and two others hospitalized, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported.
Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man who had been shot dead on the side of the road.
The sheriff said a wounded woman was found inside a gunshot-riddled SUV nearby.
Another victim, a man, was found in a housing complex a mile and a half away suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The sheriff said the shootings all appear to be related and investigators are working to determine what happened.
Leake County is south of Kosciusko.