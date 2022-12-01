OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Timothy Herrington Jr., the 22-year-old man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee reported.
Report: Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
