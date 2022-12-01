 Skip to main content
Report: Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond

Tim Herrington Jr.

Officers escorted Tim Herrington Jr. into the courtroom in Oxford, Mississippi. Photo Date: July 27, 2022.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Timothy Herrington Jr., the 22-year-old man accused of murdering Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday, WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee reported.

Open this link to read the report. 

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

