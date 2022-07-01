REPORT: Lane Home Furnishings laying off 300, changing how Amory plant will be used

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Another local furniture manufacturer is cutting jobs and making a big switch in how its plant in Amory will be used.
Furniture Today reports the company known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings is laying off 300 workers, but it is not clear how many of those workers are in North Mississippi.
The news outlet covering the furniture industry says United Furniture Industries also will turn its manufacturing plant in Amory into just a warehouse.
It will also turn one of its North Carolina facilities into a distribution center and shut down a metal stamping operation there.
The changes will leave United with 2,700 employees in three states and Vietnam.
Company CEO Todd Evans says there is not as much demand for furniture right now.
That is the same reason the CEO of Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture gave recently in laying off approximately 250 of its employees.