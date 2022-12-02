Report: JSU student shot, killed on campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State and local police are investigating a homicide on the campus of Jackson State University, WLBT-TV reported.
It happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning.
The Hinds County coroner confirmed a male victim was shot and found inside a vehicle on campus.
“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student," President Thomas K. Hudson said. "The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”
He also confirmed a person of interest is in custody.