 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Former Lane Furniture executives find new jobs

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane Furniture

Lane Furniture sign on the campus of United Furniture in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 22, 2022.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Lane Furniture executives have new jobs.

Todd Evans and Ruff Thomas will head the new North American division for Henglin Home Furnishings, Furniture Today reported.

Henglin is a Chinese producer and exporter, best known for its office chair products.

According to Furniture Today, Evans was the CEO of Lane Home Furnishings from June to November 2022 and Thomas was president of sales for Lane’s domestic division.

This comes after Lane Furniture, which also operated as United Furniture, closed and fired its entire workforce on Nov. 21.

Open this link for more information about the layoffs.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you