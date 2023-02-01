Report: Former Lane Furniture executives find new jobs

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Lane Furniture executives have new jobs.
Todd Evans and Ruff Thomas will head the new North American division for Henglin Home Furnishings, Furniture Today reported.
Henglin is a Chinese producer and exporter, best known for its office chair products.
According to Furniture Today, Evans was the CEO of Lane Home Furnishings from June to November 2022 and Thomas was president of sales for Lane’s domestic division.
This comes after Lane Furniture, which also operated as United Furniture, closed and fired its entire workforce on Nov. 21.