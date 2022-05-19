Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported.
The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford.
He was also the former president of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, Jackson Preparatory School Foundation and the Country Club of Jackson.
Maloney was a co-owner of the Jackson Mets and Jackson General baseball clubs.