Report: Bill proposed in response to murder of former lawmaker Ashley Henley

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A state lawmaker hopes to pass a bill in response to the murder of former DeSoto County Rep. Ashley Henley, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported.
This would allow the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take the lead in certain death investigations without the request of a local sheriff if an elected or appointed leader is killed or the circumstances surrounding the death are questionable.
Ashley Henley was shot and killed in June 2021 in Water Valley.
