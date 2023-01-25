 Skip to main content
Report: Bill proposed in response to murder of former lawmaker Ashley Henley

Ashley Henley

Ashley Henley, former member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. She was murdered on June 13, 2021, in Water Valley, Mississippi.

A state lawmaker hopes to pass a bill in response to the murder of former DeSoto County Rep. Ashley Henley, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported.

This would allow the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take the lead in certain death investigations without the request of a local sheriff if an elected or appointed leader is killed or the circumstances surrounding the death are questionable.

Ashley Henley was shot and killed in June 2021 in Water Valley.

