Report: Arrest made in murder of former state lawmaker Ashley Henley

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for the murder of former Mississippi State Rep. Ashley Henley who was gunned down over a year ago in Water Valley, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported.

Authorities arrested Billy Brooks. A grand jury indicted him on June 30 and he was booked into the Yalobusha County jail on Tuesday, July 5.

Brooks was out on bond for arson in a case involving Henley's sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, whose death has yet to be ruled a homicide even though her toxicology report indicates she was dead before the fire.

The Jackson TV station recently aired a special report on the investigation. Open this link to watch.