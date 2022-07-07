 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110.

* WHERE...Entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Report: Arrest made in murder of former state lawmaker Ashley Henley

  • Updated
  • 0
Billy Brooks

Billy Brooks

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for the murder of former Mississippi State Rep. Ashley Henley who was gunned down over a year ago in Water Valley, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported.

Ashley Henley

Ashley Henley, former member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. She was murdered on June 13, 2021, in Water Valley, Mississippi.

Authorities arrested Billy Brooks. A grand jury indicted him on June 30 and he was booked into the Yalobusha County jail on Tuesday, July 5.

Brooks was out on bond for arson in a case involving Henley's sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, whose death has yet to be ruled a homicide even though her toxicology report indicates she was dead before the fire.

The Jackson TV station recently aired a special report on the investigation. Open this link to watch.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you