Renovations completed at Amory police station

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - After nearly 6 months, people are welcome to enter the doors of the Amory police station.
During the temporary closure, the city made several renovations to the building.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said before the renovations, employees were cramped into small areas. He said officers are now more spread out.
The remodel included new floors, ceiling tiles, jail cells and the installation of new security cameras.
Bowen said the building has been next to city hall for 20 years and it needed the repairs.
"We want the department to look good for everybody, especially the public. Their money is what bought and paid for the building."
The city hopes to renovate the adjacent administration building in the coming years.