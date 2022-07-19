Remembering Howard Miskelly

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends gathered at a church in West Point Tuesday morning for the funeral of longtime local businessman Howard Miskelly.
Many know the name from the furniture stores his three sons started in metro Jackson, but he had a successful run in Okolona with Howard's Department Store, which he and his wife opened in 1952.
That store stayed open for 40 years.
His time in Okolona also included more than half of his life serving at First Baptist Church as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
And prior to that was his military service in the U.S. Army during World War II, which led to him twice being awarded the Bronze Star.
Miskelly, who was born in Tippah County, died Saturday on the day before his 97th birthday.