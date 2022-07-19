 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Remembering Howard Miskelly

  • Updated
  • 0
Howard Miskelly graphic

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends gathered at a church in West Point Tuesday morning for the funeral of longtime local businessman Howard Miskelly.

Many know the name from the furniture stores his three sons started in metro Jackson, but he had a successful run in Okolona with Howard's Department Store, which he and his wife opened in 1952.

That store stayed open for 40 years.

His time in Okolona also included more than half of his life serving at First Baptist Church as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

And prior to that was his military service in the U.S. Army during World War II, which led to him twice being awarded the Bronze Star.

Miskelly, who was born in Tippah County, died Saturday on the day before his 97th birthday.

Recommended for you