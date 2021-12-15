Remains of Korean War soldier coming home to Baldwyn

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - A Korean War soldier from Baldwyn is finally coming home.

The remains of Army Pfc. Jimmy Rowland, 19, were accounted for on Nov. 5, 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

He was reported missing in action on July 16, 1950, while fighting North Korean forces along the Kum River north of Taejon, South Korea.

He was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.

However, in 1951 four sets of remains were found at the foot of a bridge west of the Seoul-Taejon main supply route.

Three of the soldiers were identified, but the fourth was unable to be identified.

Those remains were later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The remains were disinterred on March 4, 2019, and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Scientists used various forms of analysis to identify Rowland’s remains.

He will be buried on Jan. 15, 2022, in his hometown.