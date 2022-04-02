Reed's open new location

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Reed's opened their new store in the Barnes Crossing district Saturday morning.
They have been preparing for this opening over the last year.
The store will offer items like shoes, jewelry, and clothing.
The workers were excited as they watched the sign outside change from coming soon to open.
They greeted their first customers as they walked through the doors with a clap and smiles.
Store manager, Madison Smith, said the last four days they have worked 12-14 hours a day to make opening day special.
She added, "I am so excited. All of the tired spells have gone away now that we have opened our doors. It's an unreal experience."
They are open Saturday until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:30-6:00 p.m.