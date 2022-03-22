Reed's making $10K donation to local project

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Reed's team is donating $10,000 of dance shoes and apparel to the Doniphan Project.
The shoes and outfits will be available at no cost to young dancers in this area.
The Doniphan Project was created by Roxie Thomas Clayton.
Her goal this year is to build up the outreach and dig deep in our community to find dancers who are not being served this opportunity.
The project is for young people, no matter their economic backgrounds, to be able to experience performance and modern dance.
Chairman of Reed's, Jack Reed Jr., said it is a blessing to be able to give back to the community.
"It's a blessing. One of our store mottos is 'God wants life to be a party but it's up to us to make sure everyone is invited.'"
The Doniphan Project is looking for dancers and there is no cost.
If you or someone you know has a joy and passion for creativity, you can get in touch with artistic director Roxie Thomas Clayton.
email: ddptupelo@gmail.com
cell: 662-231-9537