Red Kettle campaign wraps up Friday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tomorrow will be the last day you hear the bells of Red Kettles for the Salvation Army.
Every year, the army uses the donations collected to help with services projects throughout the year.
"We want to make sure that we can fund the programs that we want to fund that people are familiar with and what we've always done to care for our community," said Salvation Army Captain Heather Dolby.
Dolby said the donations from this year increased tremendously from last year.
"I think that is not a surprise because last year at the Christmas time, the world sort of stopped. So this year we're thankful that people have got back to their regular traditions.
People will still be able to take donations to the Salvation Army or give online by the end of the year.