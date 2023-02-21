Red Hill to celebrate history as part of Black History Month

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The predominantly-African American community known as Red Hill in Union County will celebrate its own history Saturday as part of Black History Month.
Residents will remember the Rosenwald School which was built there in 1920 to help educate the residents.
Henry Cobb, a graduate of the school, said one of the community's leaders was responsible for getting the money to build the school back then.
"But the way it came about, one of the members of the community, Mr. Lee Armstrong, heard about the Julius Rosenwald Funds that were being donated to build Black schools throughout the South,” Cobb said. “And somehow he went over to Tuskegee [Institute] [in Alabama] and met with Booker T. [Washington] and was able to obtain a grant to erect a school at Red Hill."
Cobb is referring to Booker T. Washington, the famed Tuskegee educator.
He said the celebration is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Hill Community Center. Mississippi Rep. Rickey Thompson is the guest speaker.