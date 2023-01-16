Red Cross Responders respond quickly to tornado damages

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A tornado hits one state away leaving lots of damage.
The American Red Cross responds to the deadly southern tornadoes.
A total of 7 people were killed in in Selma, Alabama. Red Cross is now in the process of assisting people in need.
The American red cross posted some of pictures of the damage from Thursdays storm on their website.
In the American Red Cross mission, it states that they are there to prevent and alleviate human suffering.
K.C. Grist who is a member of the Red Cross North Mississippi chapter mentions how things are in Alabama.
"You know it is amazing and it's again it just reminds me of when we went through this in tupelo. The community is so resilient and the communities themselves have wrapped themselves around you know these people. The churches are opening doors and providing meals and uh clothing and water and all types of assistance," says Executive Director of North Mississippi chapter K.C. Grist
Grist says that the Red Cross is happy to help and will continue to help. They are providing support where they can. They are even working with local churches to provide meals and spiritual care and mental healing counseling for people who lost loved ones.
If you'd like to donate the best way is a monetary donation. You can also go online at www.redcross.org.
Another way that is to text redcross to 90999 to make a $10.00 donation.