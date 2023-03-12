Red Cross is encouraging blood donations for Red Cross Celebration Month

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&