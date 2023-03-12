 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from
late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Red Cross is encouraging blood donations for Red Cross Celebration Month

  • 0
Blood donation

Blood donation, Photo Date: November 17, 2015. Credit: Pixabay. License Link.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March is Red Cross Celebration Month. And to show appreciation for its 80th Anniversary, the American Red Cross Association wants you to join in on Red Cross Giving Day.

On March 22 and throughout the whole month you can give blood, volunteer or even take a class in lifesaving skills right here in Alabama. All of this is to raise awareness and honor the people whose blood helps to save lives everyday.

For a full list of where to donate blood and for more information visit the Red Cross website.

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

