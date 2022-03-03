Red Bull paper plane competition comes to MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -Paper planes were flying all over Mississippi State University today for the Red Bull Paper Wings. It is the world's largest paper plane competition.
Timothy Hunt is one of the students flying his paper plane. He said he's just going to try his best to keep the plane in the air as long as possible.
"It's cool to see a big brand do a fun competition for students," he said. "I'm just going to go for distance and throw it as hard as I can. It's just a standard whatever you call middle school paper airplane. Just a normal fold in half and go for it and hope I can chunk it far enough."
The two categories were distance and airtime.
This regional qualifier determines who will advance to the to the National Finals in Huntsville, Alabama.
National winners will be invited to the World Finals in Austria.
Garland Pierce is flying in her plane in the competition. She said she thinks she'll do better in the airtime category.
"I'm not the best at throwing things very far, but I could probably get at a good angle so it just stays in the air as long as possible."
The competition was held in the Sanderson Center on MSU campus.