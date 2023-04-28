Rebels' Mingo goes to Carolina in 2nd round of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY (WTVA) — Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo can plan to catch passes in the NFL from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
The Carolina Panthers selected Mingo as the number 39 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Friday evening just one day after the team chose Young as the number 1 overall pick.
The senior from Brandon is the first player from Ole Miss in this year's draft and is the third Mississippian to be selected.
Gulfport's Derick Hall was taken by the Seattle Seahawks with the number 37 pick. The senior edge rusher played his college ball at Auburn.
Mississippi State junior cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, of Grenada, went to the Washington Commanders Thursday night as the 16th selection in the first round.