Real estate agent discusses rising rent

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Real estate agent Andy Estes with Coldwell Banker Southern Real Estate said rising rent is because rentals are in high demand right now.
“You’ve got more people looking at it, so you can ask a little bit more for it and get it at this time," said Estes.
Estes said prices will probably continue to go up because of inflation.
“Typical 3 bedroom 3 bath before the pandemic 2019 was probably running $850 to maybe $950, in that range. That same one is anywhere from $1,000 up to $1,200 now," said Estes.
The agent added that some landlords are even going to six month leases to leave themselves open to be able to change their prices in shorter terms.
Estes said after talking with other agents across the U.S., it seems that the rise in rent is something that's happening everywhere.