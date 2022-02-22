Reaction: Will your town opt out of medical marijuana?

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana is a big topic now in Mississippi after the state legislature passed a law to make it legal in the state.
Governor Tate Reeves signed a new law to allow the medical use of marijuana for people with debilitating conditions like cancer and aids.
This law gives cities and counties 90 days to opt out of allowing medical marijuana facilities for growing or selling.
Elizabeth Orr is a student at Mississippi State University. She said she is kind of on both sides of the issue, but she understands why it would be necessary.
"I am indifferent about it, she said. "For the health and well being of people in pain, I do understand that on the medical side of it, it's good if it relieves pain."
Starkville Vice Mayor and Alderman Roy A Perkins said he doesn't know what the city will decide for the medical marijuana. As of now, the city is opted in for it.
"This is a great move for the state economically," said Perkins. "This medical marijuana is designed to help force individual medical conditions. This will be great way to enhance and promote economic development."
Mayor Lynn Spruill gave the following statement about the medical marijuana: "We aren't going to do anything. I see no interest nor have I heard of any interest from the board members in opting out."
Residents in West Point said they are for the use of medical marijuana only to help sick people.
"They need that medicine," said resident Johnny Pridgon. "We need it because a lot of people have pains and stuff. It ain't nothing but medicine, it grows out the ground. God made it."
"I'm for it for people that's sick and really need it to have it, but other than that I really don't care any about it," said resident Walter Stovell.
West Point Mayor Rod Bobo said the city is still in discussion if they'll agree to the medical marijuana for the city.