Reaction: What would you do if you won the $1.28 billion Jackpot?

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Big money is on the line tonight for the drawing of $1.28 billion jackpot.
Scarlett Beene bought two tickets today hoping her numbers will hit.
"First thing I would do is go see a lawyer and a financial advisor and I wouldn't tell a soul."
Mega Millions said $747.2 million cash value before tax would be the second largest prize in the game's history.
"I'd buy a home, take care of my kids and my grandbabies and buy me a car," said Ada Riddle.
All week people have been buying for the billions.
"First would be family and then I would help my community and of course the church and just people around and take a big vacation that I deserve," said Margaret Goodloe.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.