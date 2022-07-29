 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reaction: What would you do if you won the $1.28 billion Jackpot?

  • Updated
  • 0

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Big money is on the line tonight for the drawing of $1.28 billion jackpot.

Scarlett Beene bought two tickets today hoping her numbers will hit.

"First thing I would do is go see a lawyer and a financial advisor and I wouldn't tell a soul."

Mega Millions said $747.2 million cash value before tax would be the second largest prize in the game's history.

"I'd buy a home, take care of my kids and my grandbabies and buy me a car," said Ada Riddle.

All week people have been buying for the billions.

"First would be family and then I would help my community and of course the church and just people around and take a big vacation that I deserve," said Margaret Goodloe.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Tags

Recommended for you