Reaction: President Biden announced the U.S. will release up to 180 million oil barrels to lower gas prices

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - President Biden said the United States would release up to 180 million barrels of oil to counteract the economic impact.
Gasoline prices have risen by $1.50 a gallon over the last year.
The cost of diesel fuel, which is used by most farmers and trucker drivers, has climbed even faster.
New Albany resident Jade Johnson said, "I'm really glad that something is being done about it because gas got really high extremely fast."
She added, "If you look at it, gas is going up, but my checks are not going up."
Biden is ordering the largest release in oil reserves since the emergency stockpile was established in early 1970.
Biden said that our prices are rising because of the president of Russia's actions in Ukraine.
He said if we want lower gas prices, we need to have more oil supply right now.