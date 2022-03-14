REACTION: Paid parking enters the Cotton District

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Parking can be a pain, especially when it isn't free, and starting on Tuesday, paid parking will be enforced in Starkville.
The paid parking lasts up to four hours and costs $1 per hour.
It is contactless parking so you will pay using the mobile app ParkMobile.
Starkville leaders believe this change will get customers in and out of local businesses a lot quicker.
However, not everyone agrees. In fact, a few residents seem to think it would deter people from coming into town.
“Every year, tuition goes up, or extra fees go up, so it’s just another way to stretch our pockets,” said MSU student Kenan Morris.
“It is progressive," said Maben resident Braden Turner. "I’m afraid that it may not serve a lot of populations. They may have a difficult time using it on their phone.”
The paid parking will be enforced from 8 AM to 8 PM.