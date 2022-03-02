Reaction: Ole Miss lifts mask mandate

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The University of Mississippi gave the green light for students and faculty to take their masks off while on campus.
"I'm actually very excited about it," student Caroline Boyd said.
This gives her a chance to see new faces.
"I think it's the right step as far as getting back to normal and moving on past this pandemic that's affected everybody. I'm excited to be able to go back to class and see people's faces."
People on campus have the option to wear face coverings in indoor places on campus.
Masks will only be required on transportation networks and in healthcare settings.
"It's more of like a normalcy thing and that's really great to me," student Elizabeth Henken said.
But some students like Connor Pennington say the university rushed the timing to lift the mandate.
He believes masks should still be used.
"As a student in the health services, I don't know if it should be done that rapidly,” he said. “I don't know if we have enough information to have a week turnaround for lifting all mask mandates."
The university decided to lift the mandate because of the decreased number of Covid cases and hospitalizations.