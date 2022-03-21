 Skip to main content
REACTION: MSU hires Jans as new head coach

Chris Jans named Mississippi State men’s basketball coach

Source: HailState.com

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University named a new women's basketball coach to lead the Bulldogs a little over a week ago. Now, there's a new men's coach joining the Bulldog Family as well.

On Sunday, March 20th, the university announced Chris Jans as the new head coach of the Mississippi State men's basketball team.

The former New Mexico State head coach won over 76% of his games in his five season with the Aggies. That is the fourth best percentage nationally among active coaches in the NCAA.

His Aggies also just upset 5-seed UConn in the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Although fans were sad to see former MSU head coach Ben Howland leave, they cannot wait to see what is next for Bulldog basketball with their new leader.

“Ben Howland was a great coach, but the game changed," explained MSU fan Andrew Shelton. "You need someone newer. You need someone to be able to adapt.”

“I think he’s going to bring in some good talent," said State student Devontae Hunter. "He has a good winning record. I hope he brings that same energy here to State.”

