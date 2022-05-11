Reaction: MSDH reported a slight increase in the omicron variant

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a slight increase in the omicron variant.
According to MSDH, it's seeing approximately 200 new cases per day; and those numbers are increasing.
Health leaders said the majority of those cases are in people 50 years and older; but the infection can still cause serious illness and hospitalizations to people who are younger, especially if they have not been vaccinated.
According to MSDH, if it has been more than four months since your last vaccination, you may need a booster.
"At present, the number of cases in our state and north Mississippi communities is still very low," North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard said. "NMHS continues to monitor for heightened activity of COVID.”